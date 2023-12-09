Momax Pin Pop, an alternative to AirTag, comes to PH market

The new Momax Pin Pop, a smart and stylish way to track that is a cheaper alternative to AirTag, is available at local tech retail shops Beyond the Box and Digital Walker.

The nifty device keeps track of important items every day, eliminating the need for frantic searches for misplaced wallets, luggage, and other valuables.

Compatible only with Apple devices (any iPhone or iPod touch with iOS 14.5 or above, iPad with iPadOS 14.5 or later, and iMac or MacBook with MacOS 12.5 or above), the tracker is officially licensed to work seamlessly with Apple’s Find My, ensuring safe and reliable positioning anywhere in the world and making it a worthy alternative to AirTags at a better price point.

Convenience is a key highlight as the Pin Pop requires no installation. It’s an ideal gift for Christmas for any Apple user – simply hang it on their belongings and use the Find My app native to the Apple ecosystem when needed.

Privacy is also a top priority as the Pin Pop is designed to prevent malicious tracking. If another Pin Pop is traveling with the user, iOS will send an alert, similar to the left-behind notification triggered when an item with the tracker is too far away.

Beyond its functionality, the Pin Pop is guaranteed to survive water and dust with an IP66 rating.

It also features an open-hole design, making it easy to hang on various items with a lanyard. It’s also the trendiest tracker, available in five colors — black, white, pink, green, and blue – allowing everyone to accessorize in style while keeping the things that matter within reach.

Existing AirTags accessories are also compatible with the Pin Pop for even more ways to carry and track.

The Momax Pin Pop is available for P990 at Beyond the Box and Digital Walker stores or online via its official websites and e-commerce shops.