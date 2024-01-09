Ericsson names new head for PH, SG, and Brunei

Swedish network equipment maker Ericsson has announced the appointment of Daniel Ode as head of Ericsson for the Philippines, Singapore, and Brunei, and head of Global Customer Unit (GCU) Singtel Group in Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India (MOAI).

In this role, Ode will be responsible for driving Ericsson’s business and overseeing the company’s operations in these markets.

He will be a member of the regional executive leadership team of Ericsson Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, reporting to head of MOAI, Nunzio Mirtillo.

Ode is a seasoned professional with a wealth of experience in the telecommunications industry.

He has been with Ericsson for more than 17 years and was serving as acting head of Customer Unit Northern and Central Europe, and head of GCU Telia Company prior to taking on his current role.

In this role, Ode was leading Ericsson’s business with Telia Company in the Nordics and Baltics. He was driving the company’s business and operations towards Telia Company while managing this strategic partnership for the company.

Commenting on his appointment, Ode states: “I am delighted to take on the role of leading our talented teams in Singapore, Brunei and Philippines and working with our customers in these markets to ensure that they stay at the forefront of 5G developments. We will leverage Ericsson’s technology leadership to contribute to the technological advancement and economic growth of these markets.”

With a Master of Science from Chalmers University of Technology, Ode has a wealth of knowledge and expertise to draw from.

He has held various senior managerial positions at Ericsson, including head of Digital Services South America, country manager for Ericsson Peru, and key account manager for Telefonica in various countries.