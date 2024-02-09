Crypto promoter group ‘Superteam PH’ makes formal debut

Superteam Philippines, an advocacy group pushing for the use of the Solana cryptocurrency, officially launched its operations in the Philippines last Feb. 2 at an event at the Marquis Events Place in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

Solana is the third most popular cryptocurrency in the world after Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The Superteam Philippines launch event drew tech enthusiasts, developers, and industry leaders who came together to celebrate the beginning of a collaborative journey in Web3.

“Superteam Philippines is more than just a community; it’s a movement. We’re here to accelerate your Web3 journey and create an active ecosystem where learning, earning, building, and chilling are all part of the experience,” said Emerson Fonseca, core lead of Superteam Philippines.

The newly launched group describes itself as “the cooperative force of creatives, developers, and operators within the Solana ecosystem. The mission is clear: to help individuals learn, earn, and build in Web3.”

Through a combination of content, bootcamps, resources, and community calls, Superteam said it aims to “empower the Filipino community to navigate and thrive in the decentralized landscape with relevant skills and distributed opportunities.”

Its goals are:

Superteam plans to bring together over 10,000 enthusiasts through in-person meet-ups, fostering a sense of community and collaboration.

With a diverse range of more than 100 activities, Superteam aims to engage and educate individuals throughout the country.

Superteam envisions hosting hackathons that attract over 2,000 registrations, providing a platform for developers to showcase their skills.

Its plans are:

Superteam offers a plethora of educational opportunities, including content, bootcamps, and resources, ensuring the community stays informed about the latest developments in the Web3 space.

Its earn.superteam.fun platform provides avenues for bounties, grants, and Solana career opportunities, creating a sustainable ecosystem for individuals to monetize their skills.

Superteam facilitates mentorship through global online hackathons with local demo days, enabling participants to turn their ideas into tangible projects.