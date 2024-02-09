Google rebrands its AI tool Bard into Gemini

With the field of artificial intelligence (AI) now becoming a major battleground among tech companies, Internet giant Google revealed on Thursday, Feb. 8, that Bard, its AI solution, will now become known as Gemini.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said Gemini will carry the advanced AI capabilities at its core that were developed for a version of Bard called Ultra.

That version with Ultra will now be called Gemini Advanced, which offers a new experience far more capable at reasoning, following instructions, coding, and creative collaboration, said Pichai.

“For example, it can be a personal tutor, tailored to your learning style. Or it can be a creative partner, helping you plan a content strategy or build a business plan,” he stated.

Gemini Advanced will be available in 40 languages on the Web, and is coming to a new Gemini app on Android and on the Google app on iOS.

Sissie Hsiao, vice president and general manager, Gemini experiences and Google Assistant, said

Gemini Advanced on the Web and its mobile app are Google’s most capable AI model yet.

“Today we’re launching Gemini Advanced — a new experience that gives you access to Ultra 1.0, our largest and most capable state-of-the-art AI model. In blind evaluations with our third-party raters, Gemini Advanced with Ultra 1.0 is now the most preferred chatbot compared to leading alternatives,” Hsiao said.

“With our Ultra 1.0 model, Gemini Advanced is far more capable at highly complex tasks like coding, logical reasoning, following nuanced instructions and collaborating on creative projects.”

The executive said Gemini Advanced not only allows users to have longer and more detailed conversations but also better understands their context from their previous prompts.

“This first version of Gemini Advanced reflects our current advances in AI reasoning and will continue to improve. As we add new and exclusive features, Gemini Advanced users will have access to expanded multimodal capabilities, more interactive coding features, deeper data analysis capabilities and more,” Hsiao said.

The company said Gemini Advanced is available as part of its new Google One AI Premium Plan for $19.99/month, starting with a two-month trial.