NEDA calls for early passage of Open Access in Data Transmission bill

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said it is optimistic that the timely passage of the Open Access in Data Transmission bill by Congress would bring a fast, reliable, and affordable Internet service within the reach of ordinary Filipinos, as well as the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The bill aims to establish an open access policy, create a comprehensive spectrum management framework, and revamp the franchise and licensing regime for potential market players.

NEDA noted that the bill promotes more competition in the telecommunications sector by removing the requirement of a legislative franchise for players seeking to build their networks.

Another proposed reform is to rationalize access and use of the country’s scarce spectrum resources. NEDA stressed that the reforms are crucial to accelerate digitalization and create a dynamic innovation ecosystem as key elements of the country’s transformation agenda, as outlined in the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028.

The measure forms part of the Common Legislative Agenda (CLA) of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) chaired by Pres. Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

NEDA said the proposed changes to the policy and regulatory regime will make it easier for entrants to provide better services to consumers and businesses at competitive prices.

The measure will also encourage the development of data transmission infrastructure, remove barriers to competition in data transmission services, and enable the full potential of e-commerce, digital trade, and applications in education, health, agriculture, and other fields.

NEDA has recently issued a policy note to inform the public and key stakeholders of the sectoral binding constraints, needed reforms, and potential benefits to be gained from the enactment of the said measure.