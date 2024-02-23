TNT rolls out ‘Sulit Saya’ mobile data offers

Mobile brand TNT unveiled its latest ‘Sulit Saya’ offers to cater to the ‘budgetropa’ in everyone.

With the new offerings, it is a lot easier to stay within one’s budget while keeping connected to the whole tropa and never missing out on all the fun times.

Here are TNT’s latest ‘Sulit Saya’ offers the ‘budgetropas’ can rely on:

1. ‘Utang na Load’ for when the going gets tough

Running out of load but still need to quickly check your Facebook and other apps for an important message or update? TNT has got your back with ‘Utang Na Load,’ which lets you conveniently borrow P5 for 100 MB worth of Facebook access, or P10 for 200 MB open access data, valid for 1 day. ‘Utang Na Load’ will simply charge whatever you borrowed on your next top-up and will help tide you over until then.

2. SurfSaya 30 for the best-value data, call, and text combo

If you need a budget-friendly all-in-one combo, Surf Saya 30 might just be perfect for you. It comes with a total of 1.2 GB and Unli Calls & Texts To All valid for three days. The promo is inclusive of 450 MB for all sites plus 750 MB (250 MB per day) for go-to apps like Facebook, Messenger, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Instagram, and TikTok. With SurfSaya 30, you can stay connected with your tropa anytime and anywhere, keep updated on the latest online buzz and trends, cheer up your loved ones with funny and viral memes, follow your favorite celebrities and idols, and more.

3. GIGA offers for your daily dose of entertainment

Going through a rough day? Sometimes, a good dose of laughter from your favorite movies or teleseryes is enough to lighten up your day. With TNT GIGA Video 60, you can stream your favorite shows without worrying about data because it comes with a total of 5 GB, which is inclusive of 2 GB for all sites and apps; 1 GB every day for YouTube, Netflix, Smart Livestream, and iWantTFC; plus, Unli TEXTS TO ALL, valid for 3 days.

4. Unli 5G 99 for a full day of online access

Need to spend the whole day online? You can rely on Unli 5G 99, which comes with Unli 5G and 4G data valid for a whole day, so you can accomplish your to-do list– from catching up with your tropa, completing your school and work requirements, promoting your online business, or ranking up on your favorite mobile game with your squad.

Budgetropas and TNT subscribers may avail of these offers on the Smart App, which is downloadable on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei Mobile Services.

“With ‘Sulit Saya’ offers, TNT reinforces its commitment to deliver superior mobile experiences through affordable services and offers powered by our world-class network,” said Alex O. Caeg, head of consumer business-individual at Smart.

“Our Budgetropa represents Filipino value-seekers, who can always turn to TNT to give them affordable and easy access to what makes them happy online,” said Kristine A. Go, SVP for consumer wireless business.