PH gov’t to deploy UN-backed Electric Mobility project

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) secretary Fred Pascual and United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Philippine representative Teddy Monroy signed on Friday, February 23, an agreement for the implementation of “Accelerating the Adoption and Scale-up Electric Mobility for Low-Carbon City Development in the Philippines” (E-Mobility ASAP) project.

The initiative aims to revolutionize Philippine transportation by promoting electric vehicles (EVs) and fostering a thriving local EV manufacturing industry.

By promoting EVs, E-Mobility ASAP seeks to combat climate change and position the Philippines as a regional leader in clean energy and sustainable transportation manufacturing.

It aligns with global efforts towards sustainable mobility, funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and led by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).

The project focuses on four key areas: electric public utility vehicles (ePUV), electric two-wheelers (e2W), batteries, and electronics and software.

With these priorities, the E-Mobility ASAP is set to cut the cost gap between electric and traditional vehicles, develop viable business models, demonstrate innovative charging infrastructure, and scale up investments through partnerships and capacity building.

To ensure E-Mobility ASAP’s success, UNIDO also enlisted a consortium with extensive experience in sustainable mobility, comprising Clean Air Asia, De La Salle University (DLSU), the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP), and Urban Electric Mobility Initiative (UEMI).

“As the project’s government executing agency, we at the DTI will be responsible for leveraging this important project and harmonizing efforts focused on e-mobility industry development,” said Pascual.

Additionally, the DTI chief pledged continued support for policies that attract investments in electric vehicles and related infrastructure.

He also cited the E-Mobility ASAP project as a collaborative effort with the Department of Energy (DOE) and Department of Transportation (DOTr), driving the Philippines closer to its decarbonization goals outlined in the PEDP 2023-2028.

During the ceremonial signing, DTI undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba stressed that beyond reducing carbon emissions, the Philippines is eyeing to attract more significant investments in the EV manufacturing sector and create more high-quality jobs for Filipinos.

The e-Mobility ASAP Project will last until June 2027 and targets policy enhancement demonstration actions in selected cities. The pilot projects will focus on deploying e-mobility infrastructure, mostly targeting locations with large transport flows.