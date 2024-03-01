OPPO Reno11 F 5G smartphone arrives in PH this March

OPPO’s latest budget-friendly, photography-focused smartphone is set to arrive on Philippine shores on March 12.

The OPPO Reno11 F 5G, which the company touts as “The Portrait Expert,” sports an Ultra-Clear Triple Camera with a 64MP main camera, a 112-degree ultra wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

These are complemented up front by a 32MP ultra-clear selfie camera, which is surrounded by a roomy 6.7” AMOLED screen capable of displaying 1.07 billion colors.

The case – available in a variety of shimmery metallic ink-infused colors, including Coral Purple, Ocean Blue, and Palm Green – is IP65 rated for water and dust resistance.

The phone’s internals are comprised of an 8-core MediaTek Density 7050 SoC processor with ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. The phone also features 67W SUPERVOOC charging that can power it up to 62% in 20 minutes and 100% in just 48 minutes.

More details about the upcoming OPPO Reno11 F 5G’s Philippine launch will be available on OPPO Philippines’ official Facebook page and website.