Kylie Verzosa is newest ambassador of sports betting site

SportsPlus PH, a PAGCOR-accredited sports betting platform, announced actress and former Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa as its new brand ambassador.

“I love how SportsPlus PH offers Filipinos a convenient way to stay updated on the most exciting sports events. With its hassle-free access to live games and real-time updates, it’s a platform that brings the thrill of sports right to your fingertips,” Verzosa said.

Owned by IDGC, SportsPlus PH is a sports betting company in the Philippines with over 1 million total users since its launch in 2022.

SportsPlus PH offers access to over 30,000 sports events worldwide, such as basketball, soccer, tennis, and volleyball. Leagues available on the site include the NBA, PBA, and English Premier League.

In 2023, SportsPlus PH expanded its market reach and optimized user experiences by integrating services on GCash via GLife, expanding payment options, and live-streaming games in-app. SportsPlus PH also launched a sports updates and entertainment program, SP+ Nation, in February of this year.

“Kylie perfectly embodies the athleticism and personal style that SportsPlus PH champions in its campaigns. She knows what it takes to represent the country on a global stage and flourish even when all eyes are on you. We’re looking forward to working with Kylie to take SportsPlus PH to greater heights,” said SportsPlus PH marketing manager James Velasquez during a press conference at Xylo at The Palace.

“Our vision for this year is clear. We want to further increase payment options, streamline access across devices, and more importantly, bolster support for local sports by hosting more leagues on SportsPlus PH,” added Velasquez.