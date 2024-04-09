Toyota PH to launch all-hybrid lineup for new Corolla Cross on April 12

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has announced that it will be launching the new line of its all-time best-selling Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), the Toyota Corolla Cross on Friday, April 12.

The new Toyota Corolla Cross variants will be unveiled as an all-hybrid lineup.

First introduced in 2020 as the first hybrid electric crossover, the Corolla Cross has become a fan favorite for its stylish exterior, spacious interiors, powerful performance, and fuel efficiency as a mainstream hybrid car.

TMP will hold a public launch this weekend, to be started with a live unveiling at SM Aura in Taguig City at 11AM. The program will also be livestreamed on the Toyota Motor Philippines Facebook page at 11AM.

The new Corolla Cross will be displayed at the SM Aura exhibit until Sunday, April 14. Customers nationwide may also check the new Corolla Cross in all Toyota dealerships across the country. Reservations and retail sales will start on April 12.