OPPO intros photo editing tool AI Eraser in Reno11 Series

Smartphone brand OPPO has announced that its AI Eraser tool will be rolling out to the Reno11 Series, including Reno11 Pro 5G, Reno11 5G, and Reno11 F 5G, democratizing powerful generative AI photo editing experiences for all.

“Reno11 Series is the first smartphone line at its price to feature such advanced generative AI image editing, and demonstrates OPPO’s commitment to enrich everyday experiences through technology for everyone,” said Leon Wang, director of Reno Series Product Planning Department at OPPO.

With AI Eraser, Reno11 Series users can easily remove objects from photos by simply circling them.

While other object removal tools exist, many, especially on phones in Reno11 Series’ price range, produce results that appear noticeably edited, creating unnatural-looking elements.

By contrast, AI Eraser for Reno11 Series uses advanced generative AI to create class-leading, seamless edits for the best-looking object removal possible.

How would AI Eraser work in the real world?

Imagine you’re enjoying the vibrant colors of the Sinulog festival with your friends, capturing a joyful selfie. Suddenly, a tricycle passes by in the background, interrupting the perfect shot.

With AI Eraser, you can easily highlight the tricycle and watch as AI seamlessly removes it, leaving behind a beautifully composed photo that perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the moment

Reno11 Series users will be able to experience AI Eraser from early April 2024 via an OTA update, with the feature rolling out to Reno11 Series devices in the Philippines starting April 8.