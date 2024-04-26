PH Navy website down as Balikatan military exercises get underway

The website of the Philippine Navy was down globally as of 7:00 in the morning of Friday, April 26. According to IsItDownRight now and DownInspector, the website was unreachable for everyone.

According to a source at the Philippines National Computer Emergency Response Team (National CERT-PH), the website is currently undergoing maintenance after reports of a vulnerability.

On April 22, 2024 the group DeathNote Hackers PH flagged the Philippine Navy and CERT-PH on social media to state they had a vulnerability report.

The inaccessibility of the website coincides with the Balikatan military exercises by the Philippines and its Western allies amid tensions in the West Philippine Sea with the Chinese government.



It also comes alongside successive waves of cyber attacks on Philippine government website and infrastructure over recent months.

This story was updated with details from a source at CERT-PH. This is a developing situation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.