Nokia bares 2020 lineup: 5G unit, 2 new smartphones, 5310 feature phone

Nokia-brand owner HMD Global has launched a lineup of smartphones that include a 5G-ready flagship device with Zeiss Optics, a mid-ranger that greatly resembles the 7.2, a budget Android Go edition entry, and the new Nokia 5310 feature phone.

The newest smartphones are still part of the Android One program, even though the Android One logo has been omitted for cosmetic purposes, and covers all three key price segments.

Unlike previous releases, the new devices will focus equally on both design and software – with pure stock Android and modern design cues.

“We are kicking off a new chapter for HMD Global as we step into 5G with a truly global, future-proof smartphone. I am incredibly proud of the innovations we have introduced today that build on our unique commitment to ensuring the Nokia smartphone experience will only get better over time,” stated Florian Seiche, HMD Global chief executive.

The 5G-enabled Nokia 8.3 5G is being marketed as a device that combines powerful imaging capabilities, a clutter-free OS, a large-capacity battery, and 5G connectivity through the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. It features an almost phablet-size display at 6.81” with a decent resolution set at 1080x2400p and almost 386 pixels-per-inch density.

As part of the Android One program running Android 10 out of the box, the 8.3 5G is guaranteed two years of software upgrades and three years of timely monthly security updates. Aside from the benefits of 5G support, the SDM765G will be power-efficient since it is a 7nm octa-core 7nm SoC with an Adreno 620 GPU.

The device will arrive in two RAM/ROM configurations – 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM with a 128GB ROM. It is good to note that it is unusual to find a flagship device to be available in a 4/64 variant, let alone a 5G smartphone, with the price that has a marginal price difference with its 8/128 counterpart.

Since the lower version is priced at 599 euros (about P33,297), it’s a no-brainer to just pick the 8GB/128GB version priced 50 euros more (around P36,132). It would have made sense if the device was made available in the 8GB/128GB configuration exclusively, as HMD Global has done before with previous flagship offerings.

The Zeiss Optics on the 8.3 5G is placed on a quad-camera setup comprised of a 64MP f/1.9 main lens, a 12MP (13mm) ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor to top it all off. It would have been better to ditch both the macro and depth sensors with a telephoto one; the device still shines with imaging brought by Zeiss Optics, as well as video shooting capped at 2160p@30fps.

Available in a single colorway called Polar Night, some additional features of the 8.3 5G smartphone includes 18W fast charging for its 4500mAh large capacity battery, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 24MP single selfie camera located in the punch-hole display.

The cheaper mid-range Nokia 5.3 retails significantly lower at 189 euros (about P10,502) making it an entry for the lower midrange price segment. Although its 6.55” IPS LCD panel houses an 8MP selfie camera in a dewdrop-style notch, the rear quad-camera tray follows suit with the current circular trend that started right before Q4 2019 ended and is making its way to cheaper offerings for the first few months this year.

Available only in a 4GB/64GB version, the 5.3 will come in three color variants – Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal. The device features a 10W charging 4000mAh battery, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Android 10 out of the box, an 11nm Snapdragon 665 chipset, and 450 nits of brightness on a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protected 720x1600p screen.

For the budget segment, HMD Global offers the new Nokia 1.3 priced at 95 euros (about P5,278), an Android Go phone with optimized software for a low-spec phone. Although the company is able to release more affordable flagships compared to market competitors, the price of the 1.3 is hard to justify since there are cheaper options for an Android Go phone out there and especially if it is closely tagging along entry-level smartphones, like the Realme C3.

Also available in Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal, the 1.3 features an 8MP single rear shooter, 1GB RAM/16GB ROM, 28nm Qualcomm QM215 chip, 5.71” IPS LCD panel, and a 3000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Nokia 5310 (2020) feature phone from the Nokia Originals family will come equipped with a removable 1200mAh battery, 8MB/16MB internals, a VGA camera with LED Flash, and even a Mediatek MT6260A chip. Offered in White/Red and Black/Red colorways, the 5310 (2020) costs 39 euros (about P2,167).