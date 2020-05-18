Globe installing cell sites at LRT2 stations from Manila to QC

The Light Rail Transit Administration (LRTA) has given the go-signal for Globe Telecom to install cell sites in LRT2 stations while Metro Manila is under the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Contractors from Globe working at an LRT2 station

The collaboration between LRTA and Globe will allow the company to install several cell sites along the stretch of LRT2’s line from Santolan Station in Quezon City to Recto Station in Manila.

“This is the perfect opportunity for Globe to improve its services along our route. The ECQ has prevented us from operating, but as they say when a door gets shut, a window opens. Globe can build and expand its capacity while the trains are not allowed to transport passengers. We expect that when the ECQ is lifted and thousands of passengers go back to riding our trains, they will find comfort that they will have good and reliable service while they travel,” retired police general and LRTA administrator Reynaldo Berroya said.

The LRT 2 line is a rapid transit line in Metro Manila that has 11 stations serving at least 180,000 to 240,000 commuters a day before the implementation of the ECQ. It covers at least 17 kilometers from Santolan to Recto with two more additional stations in the works — Masinag and Emerald — for its expansion.

With Globe cell sites along the route, mobile service will be boosted for the commuting public and the surrounding areas. Commuters can expect better network coverage while they move from one station to another.

“The pandemic has impacted our lives in so many ways. While it has resulted in many challenges, we would like to dwell more on the opportunities for us to improve our services. With LRTA’s support and trust, we are doing our best to give our commuting public a better experience when they return and ride the Megatren once again,” said Ernest Cu, Globe president and CEO.