LTO to unveil online system for renewal of driver’s license

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) said it is set to formally launch its Land Transportation Management System (LTMS) which will automate various transactions being performed by the agency.

LTO assistant secretary Edgar C. Galvante

Through the LTMS, anyone can process their transactions online with the LTO to include driver or conductor’s application for renewal of license, requests for revision of records, and requests for Certificate of No Apprehension.

For settlement of traffic violations, motorists with admitted cases may settle their violations outright by paying fines at any LTO district office cashier or via electronic payment channels and online banking.

For contested cases, motorists can submit their position papers online through the LTMS. Notification of hearing schedule and settlement updates will then be sent through e-mail and a portal dashboard.

According to LTO assistant secretary Edgar C. Galvante, the LTMS is currently on pilot-test at some LTO offices which are under the general community quarantine (GCQ).

“We are doing the pilot-test at 24 LTO Offices to iron out the technical glitches, and thus ensure that everything will run smoothly. Once all are in place, the LTMS will be implemented in all LTO offices nationwide,” Galvante said.

“The LTMS will limit human intervention so as to comply with the safety protocol advised by health authorities. I encourage everyone to be a responsible motorist so that our roads will be safer and settlements will be less. In this way, we can contribute to the faster healing process of our country,” Galvante added.

Meanwhile, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said it will launch next Wednesday, June 16, its latest technological initiative — the Public Transport Online Processing System (PTOPS).

PTOPS, which is currently being pilot-tested in the National Capital Region (NCR), would make services faster and accessible for all its stakeholders, said LTFRB chairman Martin Delgra III.

In partnership with PisoPay.com, the PTOPS also aims to ensure that physical distancing will be continuously observed, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Using PTOPS, a user can create an account, select the type of transaction, and schedule an appointment online with the LTFRB.

Aside from helping to curb the spread of Covid-19, the new system also prevents opportunities for corrupt practices as there is now lessened human intervention.

“We are making our services accessible at the comfort of your homes and we have to adapt to this new reality. In this way, we lower the risk of possible virus transmission,” said Delgra.

The LTFRB had also directed the use of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags on all public utility vehicles (PUVs) plying expressways and tollways.