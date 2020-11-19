Cignal TV, Meralco telco unit form fiber broadband firm

Home satellite TV operator Cignal TV and Meralco unit Radius Telecoms have formally announced a partnership to form RED Broadband, which aims to offer “the latest unlimited fiber broadband and pay-TV service” in the country.

Shown in photo the Cignal TV and Radius Telecoms MOA signing last February 2020 are (from left): Radius Telecoms COO Jenevi L. Dela Paz, Meralco president and CEO Ray C. Espinosa, Radius Telecoms president and CEO Exequiel C. Delgado, Cignal TV president and CEO Robert P. Galang, and Cignal TV CFO John L. Andal

In a statement, Radius Telecoms touted RED Broadband as “the country’s newest and most reliable broadband Internet player” that will seek to respond to the “crying need for faster and more reliable Internet access for online education and work from home needs.”

RED Broadband, it added, will “bring to every Filipino home the best fiber broadband and pay-TV service designed for every household budget.”

Both Cignal TV and Meralco are part of the MVP Group, which includes telco and broadband player PLDT.

Radius Telecoms describes itself as “a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meralco and the only telecommunications carrier in the Philippines that delivers services on an end-to-end fiber optic platform.”

Cignal TV, on the other hand, is the “country’s top direct-to-home satellite provider transmitting 120 channels”.

Although it did not specify an actual launch date, Radius Telecom said RED Broadband will be offering to consumers unlimited fiber Internet bundled with pay-TV starting at P1,299 per month.