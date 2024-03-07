PLDT forms payment platform for firms under MVP group

PLDT announced on Thursday, March 7, the formation of a digital entity called “Digico” that will harness the data assets of the MVP Group of Companies and provide a payment platform for a serious group-wide digitalization effort.

The telco said the collaboration represents the first step in a collective effort to drive new opportunities for growth and value within the MVP group. Digico will be co-owned by PLDT, Smart, Meralco, and Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).

PLDT said Digico will use a tech platform that can enable the group to scale up and achieve seamless integration of services and capabilities. The payments platform will serve to provide a ubiquitous omni-channel solution by consolidating the group’s multiple payments channels, it said.

“This will be ‘the app’ for all Filipinos — their default platform for bills, payments, and rewards,” said Kat Luna-Abelarde, Digico chief commercial officer.

“For the MVP Group and our many partners, your growth is a priority for us. Digico will serve as catalyst that could unlock new revenue streams and drive incremental value. For our customers, we are committed to a future where every Filipino can get the convenience and service they deserve,” concluded Manuel V. Pangilinan, the group CEO.