Infinix unveils flagship Note 8 with budget price in PH

Smartphone brand Infinix is aiming to capture the mid-to-high smartphone price segment with its newly released Infinix Note 8, which comes with familiar specs seen on midrange devices – a Helio G80 processor from MediaTek, a wide 6.95” display, dual front cameras, four rear cameras, and a high capacity 5200mah battery.

Although this combo of specs is usually seen on lower midrange devices — and the P8,490 price tag is not significantly a low deal for the Note 8 package — the brand still considers it a flagship-level smartphone. It will arrive first on physical retail channels before starting its availability on Lazada and Shopee.

The Note 8 is powered by the 12nm MediaTek Helio G80 processor, a chip now commonly seen for mid-level devices that are targeting the mobile gaming audience, thanks to its HyperEngine Game Technology that boosts performance and stability when playing. This platform is paired with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and 6GB of RAM.

Infinix used an IPS LCD screen for the Note 8 that is advertised of having 480 nits of brightness. The 6.95” screen displays stretched 720p resolution content which produces a dismal 258 ppi density. The screen is protected by an unspecified Corning Gorilla Glass.

The Infinix Note 8 shoots QHD quality videos at 30 frames-per-second with its 64MP quad-camera setup and quad-LED flash. Meanwhile, the dual 16MP front-facing cameras can shoot FHD quality videos at 30 frames-per-second.

Since the device was officially released globally in November last year, it runs the XOS 7.1 OS skin which is based on Android 10. It also features Bluetooth 5.0 functionality, an FM radio, USB Type-C, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone will arrive in three colorways – Gray, Blue, Green.