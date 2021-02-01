Xiaomi lifts curtains on new budget contender

Xiaomi Philippines has officially announced local availability for the latest addition to the Redmi series – the entry-level Redmi 9T. Although its price tag puts the device in the budget segment, the brand has crammed as much midrange and flagship features it possibly can to retain its low-spending market.

With a P7,990 price tag, the Redmi 9T is able to provide a 48MP quad rear-camera setup, a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a 6000mAh battery with 18W charging, a USB Type-C port, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Out of the box, the Redmi 9T also comes bundled with a 22.5W charger.

The device is advertised by the brand as a powerhouse for photography needs. Aside from a 48MP main sensor, it also uses an 8MP wide-angle camera, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. Although it can only record Full HD videos at 30 frames-per-second in max settings, it comes with a new time-lapse feature where users can adjust speed and duration values, a functionality more commonly present in professional cameras.

Powering the 9T is the 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile platform clocking at 2.0Ghz paired with an Adreno 610 GPU and 3rd gen Qualcomm AI engine. It runs on the latest version of MIUI which is MIUI 12, a skin based on Android 10.

Its polycarbonate frame and back is covered in water-repellent coating while the display itself uses Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It has a dual Sim slot with a dedicated slot for memory expansion, dual stereo speakers, a dust blaster, and anti-fingerprint texture.

For a budget device, Xiaomi managed to equip the Redmi 9T with a USB Type-C port to charge a large capacity 6000mAh battery charging at 18W capacity. Apart from an option for significantly lower power consumption, the smartphone supports reversed wired charging and universal remote through an infrared blaster.

There are four color variants for the Redmi 9T: Carbon Gray, Twilight Blue, Sunrise Orange, and Ocean Green. The 4GB+64GB version is priced at P6,990 while the more premium 6GB+128GB costs P7,990.