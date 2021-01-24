Surface Pro 7+ is Microsoft’s answer for new hybrid work norm

Microsoft announced the local availability of three new Surface devices last Wednesday, January 20. The Surface for Business offerings include the new Surface Pro 7+, the Surface Laptop Go, and Surface Go 2.

Although the form factor alone is a dead giveaway that Surface devices are not the same as business laptops today, Microsoft is releasing the Surface Pro 7+ with security features that are activated by default.

This move is driven from the company’s findings based on customer feedback and research which revealed that there are four new trends or key factors that Surface users take into account – flexibility, connectivity, camera, and end to end security.

This year, the successor of the Surface Pro line will be introduced with optional LTE Advanced. It also features 11th Gen Intel Core processors, battery life of up to 15 hours, USB-C and USB-A ports, 1080 FHD cameras, Dolby Atmos speakers, and dual far-field studio microphones.

“Surface is more than a device; it is a strategic enabler for businesses. We are committed to designing technology that fosters productivity, creativity, and connection to empower people to be successful. We have spoken at length with many of our customers in the last year, listening to their journeys into remote everything,” said Andres Ortola, Microsoft Philippines country general manager.

To keep up with business-grade security needs, the Surface Pro 7+ will be equipped with TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security and Windows Hello face sign-in through its 5.0MP front-facing camera. The device also features removable solid state drive options as well as WiFi 6 support.

“This was a critical part of our development process for Surface – ensuring commercial customer voices are not only heard but brought directly into our product development.”

Donning the more traditional clamshell form factor, the Laptop Go focuses on portability with its lightweight 1.1 kg aluminum and polycarbonate composite resin chassis. It runs on Windows 10 Pro and a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM.

Meanwhile, the 2-in-1 Surface Go 2 comes with an 8th Gen Intel Core m3 processor, TPM 2.0 for enterprise security as well, a 10.5” PixelSense display, Intel UHD Graphics 615, Windows 10 Pro, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Both the Surface Laptop Go and Surface Go 2 are already available while the Surface Pro 7+ for Business will start shipping from 8th February 2021 via Surface Commercial Authorized Resellers Nexus Technologies Inc., Accent Micro Technologies Inc., Advance Solutions Inc., and ePLDT Inc. The Surface Pro 7+ for Business is priced at P72,490, the Surface Laptop Go for Business at P44,990, and the Surface Go 2 for Business at P38,990.