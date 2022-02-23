Globe’s top enterprise exec appointed as new Microsoft PH chief

Peter Maquera, the senior advisor for the Enterprise Group of Globe Telecom, has left the Ayala-owned telco to take up the role as CEO of Microsoft’s local operations.

New Microsoft Philippines CEO Peter Maquera

Globe, meanwhile, has announced the appointment of Don Rae as Maquera’s replacement effective March 31, 2022.

Maquera, an alumnus of the University of Southern California where he obtained his engineering and MBA degrees, was previously the deputy CEO at LiveIt Investments of the Ayala Corp. and CEO of SPi Technologies becoming the top enterprise official at Globe.

He is replacing Andrés Ortolá, the former managing director of Microsoft Philippines, who has been named director general of the company’s office in Portugal.

“I’m thrilled to join Microsoft at this amazing moment in time in the Philippines. We’re seeing companies and industries realize the importance of a trusted cloud environment, as they recover and rebuild from the pandemic, and I’m excited to help them with their evolution and digital transformation journey,” said Maquera in a statement.

He is currently a board of trustee at the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), board advisor to the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines, Inc. (SEIPI), and alternate director of Bridge Alliance.

Andrea Della Mattea, Microsoft Asia Pacific president, said: “The Philippines continues to be an important market for Microsoft, and we are humbled by the incredible opportunities we see in empowering the country – whether it’s through trusted cloud, digital acceleration or positively impacting the lives of 25 million Filipinos with the Para Sa Bayan initiative. Peter brings a deep understanding of growing businesses and teams, and we’re looking forward to working with him to elevate Philippines to the next level.”

New Globe senior advisor for the Digital Solutions Group Don Rae

Rae, on the other hand, has been in the telecommunications industry for over 25 years. He is currently senior advisor for the Digital Solutions Group (DSG) team in Globe and concurrently sits as chairman of Yondu, a portfolio company of the Globe Group.

“Don is well-equipped with the experience and track record to drive our Enterprise Group to the next level, both in terms of Core and ICT businesses. I look forward to seeing amazing outcomes from the team,” said Ernest Cu, Globe president and CEO.

“I thank Peter for his invaluable contribution to Globe, providing ICT services to several top corporations in the country. His leadership has been instrumental in transforming companies, from early stage development to market leadership. We wish him great success in his next endeavor,” added Cu.