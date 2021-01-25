Bayad Center rebrands as Bayad, unveils new logo

Bayad Center, the 20-year-old bills payments company, has rebranded with a new brand identity, logo, and tagline to connect with the new generation of payers and expand its digital footprint.

Bayad CEO and president Lawrence Ferrer

Now known as Bayad, the brand’s transformation was driven by the company’s bid to reinvent itself as a better and younger brand to adapt to the evolving financial needs of Filipinos in the face of accelerating digital transformation and recovery from the ongoing pandemic.

With the rebranding, Bayad is expanding its service and solutions portfolio, biller, and channel partner network, as well as its onsite-to-online platform. Payment solutions for Bills, Instasure (insurance), Load, Travel, Pay-out (loan disbursement), Withdraw (ATM transactions), Remit, and Med-assist (medical reimbursement) are now under one name.

Bayad as a brand also sports a new look and vibe that resonates with the modern generation of consumers who lead dynamic lifestyles.

“We see a new world order emerging from advances in technology, business, and social spaces. We are transforming to keep pace with the times and people we serve. But always, we are guided by our belief that Filipinos deserve to be rewarded for their hard work, and so we always think of ways to make payments and other financial services simple, fast, and readily available in every home and community,” Bayad president and CEO Lawrence Ferrer said.

As a way of supporting the advancement of fintech in the country, Bayad is boosting also its digital presence with the introduction of its revamped mobile app and online payment facility.

The Bayad app is an all-in-one pera transaction platform that provides a way of managing funds and earning incentives with family and friends through exclusive rewards. The app carries features such as e-wallet and e-load, bills viewing and payment, personal financial manager, QR payments, rewards, insurance, savings accounts, personal loans, and credit scoring system.

The new Bayad logo

The new Bayad Online, as an extension of the Bayad Centers, offer the same payment acceptance that is available 24/7 and can be accessed from anywhere in the world.

Both Bayad digital touchpoints significantly benefit Meralco customers by being the first to introduce a real-time posting of Meralco payments through its system.

From its beginnings as an over-the-counter payment center solely for Meralco, Bayad has evolved to be a full-service fintech company, offering a whole suite of financial products and services available through its physical and digital channels.

Bayad is available at Google Play Store for Android users and App Store for iOS users. Bayad Online is accessible through https://www.online.bayad.com.