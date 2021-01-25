PH team Bren Esports crowned world champs in ‘Mobile Legends’ tourney

At the end of an exhilarating week of action at the Shangri-La Singapore, Bren Esports of the Philippines has been proclaimed as the new world champions of “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB)” e-sports tournament.

Bren emerged victorious in the grand finals of the M2 World Championship (M2) held on Sunday night, January 24, as clinched a 4-3 win over Burmese Ghouls (BG) of Myanmar in a dramatic best-of-seven series that went down to the wire.

Bren player KarlTzy was also named the grand final’s Most Valuable Player.

The thrilling win for Bren compensated the humbling loss of Smart Omega – the other team from the Philippines – who fell to powerhouse Indonesia the previous day.

With the victory, Bren avenged their 0-2 defeat to BG in the opening best-of-three series of the M2 Playoffs, which forced Bren down to the lower bracket and needing to take the longer route to the grand finals.

In the process of becoming the new kings of MLBB, Bren has also helped the Philippines reclaim the title of the strongest country in MLBB e-sports, ending Indonesia’s recent dominance by eliminating both Indonesian teams, Alter Ego Esports and RRQ Hoshi, en route to the grand final.

After receiving their prizes, Bren will also be awarded with its very own M2-themed skin on a MLBB hero of the team’s choice.

The grand final served as a fittingly epic finale for M2, the first global offline e-sports event to be held in Southeast Asia in 2021.

It achieved a staggering 3.08 million peak concurrent global online viewership according to the Esports Charts analytics platform, setting one of many new MLBB e-sports viewership records

The tournament was organized by Moonton in collaboration with the Singapore Cybersports and Online Gaming Association (SCOGA) , and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).