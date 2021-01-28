Data privacy group holds free certification program for local MSMEs

The National Association of Data Protection Officers of the Philippines (NADPOP), the Philippines’ first organization for data privacy and protection, will train Filipino micro- small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) that are members of the BounceBack PH (BBPH) movement on data privacy and protection fundamentals to help them manage the privacy of their customers online and offline.

NADPOP founding president Sam Jacoba

“The shift of businesses online has exponentially increased the reach of MSMEs which brought a lot of opportunities, but at the same time, this increased the risk of their customer databases being breached by hackers,” Sam Jacoba, NADPOP founding president said. “Most of these businesses have less than five full time employees so we are going to provide BBPH members with world-class training and certification programs that they can anchor on with their online business transformation journey.”

“We welcome this generous support to our MSME members from NADPOP as now more than ever, protecting the personal information of customers should be top of mind of all entrepreneurs going online,” Jason Dela Rosa, founder of BBPH said.

“We also welcome the scholarships that NADPOP is going to provide to our members who will not be able to afford the training especially during this time of the pandemic. We thank NADPOP for responding to the call of the Digital Bayanihan Initiative of BBPH, which aims to help our members be better than ever and shine through the pandemic.”

NADPOP and BBPH will work together to identify the 100 recipients of the data privacy and protection training and certification program and will make the announcement in the coming weeks ahead. NADPOP and BBPH partner, Bluepoint Foundation will be providing the eLearning infrastructure for the program. Each of the scholarships is worth at least P38,000 based on commercial rates.

“We will conduct four classes of 25 participants each after we’ve finished the selection process,” Jacoba said. “Primarily, the scholarships will be given to active members of BBPH and its communities, have an ongoing business, currently financially challenged, diligent with their business requirements, and will implement what they will learn from the course. After the participants have finished the course, they will have to take a certification exam, and if they pass, they will gain a Data Privacy Specialist certification valid for two years.”

“BBPH members who won’t be selected for the 100 scholarship grants can still avail of NADPOP’s Data Privacy training and certification program with a very competitive rate exclusive to active members of the community,” Dela Rosa said. “All participants of the program will then be part of a Community of Practice of data privacy and protection practitioners, whom they can consult with as they continue with their online business transformation journey.”

Those who are interested to work with NADPOP and BBPH on this program can send email to privacy@nadpop.org.