Foodpanda fetes partner-restaurants in ‘pandawards’

On-demand delivery service foodpanda recently honored its outstanding partner establishments via the “pandawards” to show support and appreciation to their efforts and determination.

G Who and Zyberus of Filipino beatbox group Microphone Mechanics

“Cooking and concocting something new is a way of life for food and beverage businesses, but the recent year proved to be a test of their character that was beyond their comfort zone. Through pandawards, we are able to highlight inspiring figures whose hard work, creativity, and positive attitude led to their success. Their stories are an inspiration for homegrown and start-up brands in fighting and winning in the business,” said Daniel Marogy, foodpanda Philippines managing director.

In true foodpanda fashion, the awards were delivered straight to the winners in their food establishments. G Who and Zyberus of Filipino beatbox group Microphone Mechanics, went on a disguise as foodpanda riders out to pick up orders, before dropping the beat in an impromptu awarding ceremony.

The best-selling Korean friend chicken from 24 Chicken

Summa Cum Panda Award: 24 Chicken

Winning the “Summa Cum Panda Award” was 24 Chicken, a Korean fried chicken chain that ranks as one of the highest-rated restaurants on foodpanda with a whopping average of 4.682 stars.

24 Chicken owner Jeff started the business in 2017 as a one-man team who did all the cooking and deliveries. By offering the magical taste of authentic Korean special fried chicken at a budget-friendly price, the brand now has seven branches and an assortment of flavors to choose from. One of the best-sellers is the Jack Daniels Chicken or boneless deep-fried chicken tossed in a special Jack Daniels sauce.

“[We are] very grateful for this award,” Jeff says. “We will continue to strive harder to bring the best quality and service to our customers.”

Mark & Grace Bakeshop owner Mark

Sarap na Binabalik-balikan Award: Mark & Grace Bakeshop

Mark & Grace Bakeshop began with simple pandesal offerings in 2017. Through the dedication and hard work of its owners, the business has grown and diversified its product portfolio with special pastries.

Foodies can’t seem to get enough of Mark & Grace’s hopia ube topped with sesame seeds, the hulking Spanish bread, the must-try crunchy fried ube, and other treats.

“Thank you foodpanda for acknowledging our efforts. We will continue to do our job very well to serve our customers,” Mark says.

EmoTEAra Cafe owner Jeffrey

Go Forth and Multiply Award: EmoTEAra Cafe

Blending the Filipinos’ love for hugot lines and milk tea to great success, EmoTEAra Cafe is among foodpanda’s partner-restaurants with the biggest franchise expansion in recent months.

The milk tea shop managed to go forth and multiply from having a single store in March to 20 today. The secret to its success? Compassion. EmoTEAa Cafe owner, Jeffrey, made sure to help his family and friends during the roughest stretch of the pandemic last year by giving them branches of his business.

“As a partner, tinulungan talaga ni foodpanda ‘yung life namin,” Jeffrey says.

Jackson’s Fried Chicken

Diskartepreneur Award: Jackson’s Fried Chicken

When the pandemic hit, foodpanda worked with the owner of Jackson’s Fried Chicken to satisfy Filipino’s fried chicken cravings. The success from the shift led to the “Diskartepreneur Award.”

Jackson’s Fried Chicken’s crispy and juicy chicken popcorn are best-sellers, while its Pinoy spaghetti is also a must-try.

Yumzie owners

Juan for All, All for Juan Award: Yumzie

A strong sense of camaraderie defines the working relationship of employees for Yumzie. Now, it has also paved the way for the snack bar to take home the pandawards “Juan for All, All for Juan Award.”

Yumzie’s selling point is a hodgepodge of intensely savory snacks from siomai to shanghai, fries to smoothies, and other pleasingly affordable selection of snacks.