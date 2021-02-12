UNBOXING | Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch

The Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch product was officially released globally on Fitbit’s official website and with its online partners during the last part of 2020. Retailing for P14,790, the device comes in three color combinations — black/black aluminum, pink clay/soft gold aluminum, and midnight/soft gold aluminum.

For our unboxing and review of the Fitbit Versa 3, we’ve been provided with the midnight/soft gold aluminum variant. For this unit, Fitbit added new health and fitness functionalities to one of their more well-known smartwatch families.

The Versa 3 features an on-device GPS function, an in-app workout intensity map, an improved PurePulse 2.0, and Active Zone Minutes. It is also equipped with a built-in speaker and microphone for taking phone calls, sending voicemails, and adjusting call volume. This also enables the voice assistant function which supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The voice assistant can be utilized for setting up workout reminders, accessing mindfulness and bedtime features which are on the linked mobile app, checking the weather, adding items on the shopping list function, controlling smart home devices, and even paying for products with the NFC-enabled Fitbit Pay.

Music playlists are available through Fitbit’s partners including Spotify, Pandora, and Deezer. The Versa 3 also uses the same magnetic charger as the Fitbit Sense, and can charge a day’s worth of power in 12 minutes. It can power through more than 6 days of usage and is cross-compatible with Pendleton and Victor Glemaud band collections.