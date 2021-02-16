Autosweep, EasyTrip reloading now available via GCash

Mobile wallet provider GCash has announced it now offers reloading of Autosweep and EasyTrip RFID accounts via the GCash app.

For a minimum amount of P200, customers with GCash accounts can just go to the Pay Bills portion of the app, select Transportation, and choose either Autosweep or EasyTrip, and enter their account number and the amount they want to load.

“GCash has been a staunch advocate of cashless transactions for the transport industry, for both the public and private sectors, and we strongly support the Department of Transportation’s initiative to shift towards a cashless payment system for our national roads. Cashless transactions provide an unbeatable convenience to customers,” said Martha Sazon, president and CEO of GCash.

“We also have already enabled bus, taxi, tricycle, and even ferry operators nationwide to accept cashless payments through GCash, even before the new normal,” Sazon added.

The RFID technology is now essential when traveling to northern and southern regions outside Metro Manila, as it allows cashless payments without stopping at toll gates.

San Miguel Corporation (SMC)’s Autosweep RFID covers Skyway, NAIAX, SLEX,MCX, STARTOLL, while Metro Pacific Tollways’ (MPTC) EasyTrip covers Cavitex, C5 Link, NLEX, SCTEX, and CALAX. Vehicles traveling on these roads are required to have RFID stickers starting January 11, 2021.