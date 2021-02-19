MSI bares new GeForce RTX 30 gaming laptop series

The new gaming lineup from Taiwanese consumer technology brand MSI will now be powered by Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30 – built on the 2nd gen RTX architecture Ampere and features the advanced PCI Express Resizable Bar feature for gaming performance improvement, real-time ray tracing, AI-powered deep learning super sampling that makes use of the new Tensor Cores, and Dynamic Boost 2.0.

The roster includes the MSI GE66 Raider, GE76 Raider, GS66 Stealth, GP66 Leopard, GP76 Leopard, and Stealth 15M series. The theme for the launch takes inspiration from Babylonian mythology and Tiamat, a dragon that represents primordial creation, strength, and force. This will also be the overarching concept for MSI’s upcoming 35th anniversary.

“MSI Philippines is excited to unveil these new additions to our gaming catalogue. This series is set to bring users a whole new powerful experience with first-in-the market specs that not only changes the way you play, but will also propel the gaming industry in the Philippines forward,” according to Rhyan Sy, MSI Philippines’ product manager.

Apart from the latest core processors from Intel, MSI will be debuting the Resizable Bar technology that enables the CPU to have full access to GPU memory and boost frame-per-second (FPS) by 5%-10%. It’s complemented with an enhanced RT Core, new streaming multiprocessors, ray-traced graphics, Tensor Cores for AI rendering, and Wi-Fi 6E support.

The MSI GE Raider duo does not only highlight the flashy design with Mystic Light and RGB backlit gaming keyboard, the two are also equipped with RTX 3080 graphics and Intel Core i7 processors. Both the GE66 and GE76 are outfitted with the brand’s Cooler Boost 5 that uses six heat pipes and two fans for cooling.

The lightweight and portable MSI GS66 Stealth gaming laptop, meanwhile, is intended for both professional use and gaming. Thanks to its low-profile design, it weighs at 2.1kgs and yet packs a large 99.9Whr battery cooled by the thin blades of the Cooler Boost Trinity+ system and a smooth 300Hz IPS screen.

The GP66 and GP76 Leopard laptops are defined by the durable and steady assembly quality – a core black exterior that houses the latest Intel i7 processors, Cooler Boost 5 system, 144Hz refresh rate display, and SteelSeries RGB keyboard. It also supports up to 8k display.

Finally, the 15-inch MSI Stealth 15M ultraportable gaming laptop will debut with an industry first 11th Gen Intel H series processor up to 5 GHz paired with GeForce RTX 30 series graphics. The subtle aluminum chassis will arrive in either Carbon Gray or Pure White paint jobs.