Spotify expands Pinoy Podcast offering with original podcasts

Audio streaming app Spotify has announced the launch of seven new original Filipino podcasts available exclusively on Spotify for Free and Premium users. The newly launched slate of shows features content made by homegrown personalities such as Pia Wurtzbach, Donnalyn Bartolome, Will Dasovich, and more.

Across the seven new shows, listeners can expect to experience their favorite personalities in ways like never before on exciting topics ranging from gaming, well-being, #adulting, dating and courtship, to an insider’s peek into conversations between friends.

This is the next step in Spotify’s podcast focus in the Philippines following the nine Exclusive shows launched in September 2020 including Sleeping Pill with Inka, Adulting with Joyce Pring, and Boiling Waters PH and marks the first time Spotify has commissioned original content with Filipino creators. The shows join the ranks of other Spotify Original & Exclusive content including The Michelle Obama Podcast, Nas Talks, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Archewell Audio, and become part of the more than 2.2+ million podcast titles on Spotify.

”We are excited to work with some of the most popular personalities in the Philippines to create Original content for Spotify. These creators, all with diverse backgrounds and perspectives will be able to give a fresh take on local topics through podcasts made for Filipinos by Filipinos,” said Carl Zuzarte, Spotify head of studios for Southeast Asia.

”We know that an increasing number of Gen Zs and Millennials in the Philippines are exploring podcasts as a new audio format to discover great storytelling and alternative entertainment options. Through podcasting, people can get to know what makes their favourite personalities tick through intimate conversations covering anything from relationship advice, health tips, or even just a good laugh between friends.”

“More than just beauty queens, Bianca, Carla, and I are human beings first and foremost—with our own struggles and stories to tell. May be from a different perspective lang, but we’ve had our own battles with insecurities, societal pressure, and existential crises. Through our Spotify Original podcast, Between Us Queens, nakahanap kami ng new avenue to share our thoughts and experiences. Podcasting also helped us stay connected so we didn’t feel alone throughout the pandemic. I personally love podcasts because it’s another way for me to learn something new kaya I feel very honored to be working with Spotify to bring more Original podcasts by Filipinos for Filipinos,” said Pia Wurtzbach, host of Between us Queens.

Donnalyn Bartolome who through her podcast Itatama Pa Ba o Tama Na? will dive deep into the spectrum of relationship matters shares, “Relationships are a very important part of Filipinos’ lives and hopefully with my podcast, I will be able to reach out to more people and help couples air their grievances, learn to move on and let go, or maybe even give things another shot if kaya pang ipaglaban. As someone who’s been there and done that, alam ko kung gano kahirap ‘yang mga ‘yan—hindi talaga joke ang breakups and I hope to be able to help my guests and listeners grow as individuals.”

Making his debut in the podcasting scene is vlogger Wil Dasovich who will bring his own brand of introspective storytelling through Superhuman, an audio diary of sorts about his pursuit of overall well being.

“I’m thrilled that Spotify is producing more Pinoy-specific content through the launch of Filipino Original Podcasts. I’m really excited to be a part of this journey as I go into podcasting for the first time and to be able to give more listeners a more intimate perspective of how I view health and fitness. I look forward to reaching more people and expanding my audience through Superhuman. I hope that my listeners will be able to relate, learn, and be inspired by my stories and experiences,” said Dasovich.

The seven original podcasts can be accessed on-demand, across free and all subscription plans, on Spotify now.

Between Us Queens – Led by Miss Universe 2015 winner Pia Wurtzbach together with fellow beauty queens Bianca Guidotti and Carla Lizardo, this podcast serves as an avenue for these former pageant ladies to share their experiences and talk about what it means to be a modern Filipina.

Itatama Pa Ba o Tama Na? – After going viral for filming herself while unboxing personal effects returned by her ex and essentially opening up some deep wounds, recording artist and internet personality Donnalyn Bartolome is taking this chance to help real life lovers settle the score or even mend things. Through her podcast, she helps mediate unofficial couples therapy sessions so they can all learn and grow from their heartbreak.

Superhuman – Cancer survivor and renowned vlogger Wil Dasovich deep dives into the ever-changing world of health. Wil’s goal: to answer the question “What does it take to be a Superhuman?”

The Raid with Alodia & Ashley – The Philippines’ biggest Facebook game streamer and one of the country’s OG cosplayers, Alodia Gosiengfiao is joined by sister Ashley as they geek out on all things anime, gaming, and give people a sneak peek into what an otaku sibling duo’s life is like.

Huwag ‘tong Makakalabas – Spoken-word artist, film writer, and certified Pinoy pop culture fanatic Juan Miguel Severo flips through his old journals and hidden letters that perhaps were meant to be kept secret. In this podcast, he lets you into his world and gets as real, raw, and personal as it can be as he performs spoken word pieces and shares his afterthoughts behind each story—all in a 15-minuter episode or less.

Payaman Insider – A weekly spontaneous chat show with the country’s largest online collective famously known for their irreverent friendly banters. This podcast consists of Team Payaman’s Junnieboy, RogerRaker, Peachy Twice, and Boss Tryke.