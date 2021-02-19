NPC: We’re investigating selling of Cashalo users data on ‘dark Web’

The National Privacy Commission (NPC) said it is aware of reports that client data from local lending app Cashalo is being sold on the “dark Web”.

Image from the Facebook page of Privacy.PH

Lawyer Michael R. Santos¸ officer-in-charge chief for the complaints and investigation division of the NPC, said the agency has already started investigating the matter.

“However, to avoid jeopardizing the investigation process, we will refrain from giving further details as of the moment. We endeavor to determine the veracity of this privacy matter and timely apprise the public as more details come in,” Santos said.

According to a discussion thread at the Facebook page of Privacy.PH, the personal data being peddled online appears to be legitimate although Cashalo has not yet submitted any breach incident report to the NPC. A member of the group also pointed that the information is not on the “dark Web” as they can be accessed by ordinary Web browsers.