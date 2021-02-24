Shopee bares return of online code league in SE Asia, Taiwan

E-commerce platform Shopee has announced the return of Shopee Code League, an online coding competition in Southeast Asia and Taiwan that was launched in 2020 to nurture tech talents and upskill workforces for the future economy.

This year, Shopee Code League sees the return of the Analytics Association of the Philippines, Philippine Information Technology Organization, and WiTech; while four new partners, namely the Philippine .NET Users Group, Girls Will Code, Progressive Web Application Pilipinas, and the United Pangasinan ICT Council, will also offer their support.

Shopee Code League features three virtual competitions: data science, data analytics, and programming. The competition is open to both students and professionals.

For the first time, it will also be open to participants from China as Shopee deepens cross-cultural collaboration and exchange with one of the world’s largest and most vibrant tech communities.

Registrations for Shopee Code League 2021 are ongoing till March 5. The competitions will kick off on March 6. Leading up to the competitions, participants can also join a series of free training workshops starting February 19.

Shopee Code League is split into Open and Student categories. In each category, the top 15 teams, ranked by the number of points accumulated across all competitions, can win up to S$3,000 (approximately ₱100,000) and a chance for full-time positions or internships at Shopee.

To encourage diversity and equal opportunity in tech, Shopee will also award a special prize of S$500 (approximately ₱18,000) to the top women’s team in each category.

“There’s a great demand for tech talents in Southeast Asia, and we see the same increasing passion for tech in the Philippines. With this, Shopee is committed to ensuring that everyone can contribute to and succeed in the economy. Through the Shopee Code League, we want to bring tech communities and enthusiasts together to learn new skills, solve problems, and share their knowledge with one another. We believe this will help the local workforce anticipate and seize opportunities in the digital economy,” said Martin Yu, director at Shopee Philippines.