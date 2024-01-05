Shopee teams up with DTI to onboard of Halal food sellers

E-commerce platform Shopee has partnered with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to onboard Halal food sellers onto its platform.

The initiative aims to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and make Halal products accessible online for sellers and consumers.

The collaboration focuses on educating potential sellers about Shopee’s onboarding process, helping ensure a seamless experience for those entering the e-commerce platform.

The onboarding sessions cover topics such as product listing guidelines, UI navigation, and business insights, equipping sellers with the tools they need to thrive in the digital market.

Halal food products comply with Islamic dietary laws that follow particular production processes. Having access to these food items is essential for people with religious obligations and those who have built a preference for ethically sourced food.

Seller training in January 2024 will cover topics across Shopee fundamentals, commercial improvement, and operations improvement.

“At Shopee, we are dedicated to fostering inclusivity for our sellers and consumers. Our collaboration with the DTI to onboard Halal food sellers aligns with our commitment to supporting MSMEs and providing diverse options for our users. This is another step towards empowering businesses of all kinds and sizes to thrive in the digital economy,” said Vincent Lee, head of Shopee Philippines.

“The partnership with Shopee is a step towards enhancing the visibility of Halal products online. This collaboration will further strengthen the DTI’s commitment to promoting economic growth and ensuring that MSMEs offering Halal-certified products have the tools and resources to adapt to a dynamic market,” said director Marievic M. Bonoan of DTI.