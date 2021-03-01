SEC rolls out online payment portal

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched on Monday, March 1, its online system for the payment of registration and other transaction fees.

The newly developed SEC Payment Portal is a Web-based system that allows for the payment of fees and penalties online using debit and credit cards, digital wallets, and other cashless payment options.

“With the SEC Payment Portal, corporations and other stakeholders can conveniently and securely pay registration and other fees anytime and anywhere,” SEC chairperson Emilio Aquino said.

Aquino said the online payment system is among the initiatives under the agency’s ongoing digital transformation aimed at further improving the ease of doing business in the country.

To proceed, clients only need to enter the reference number provided in the payment assessment form issued by the SEC, select a payment option, then provide the required information.

To ensure payments made through the SEC Payment Portal are secure, clients will receive a one-time pin in the mobile phone numbers linked to their bank accounts or digital wallets.

Once the payment goes through, the system will generate an electronic official receipt, which clients will also receive through email.

The SEC Payment Portal currently accepts debit and credit cards powered by Visa, Mastercard and JCB, as well as PayMaya wallets. Other payment options will be available soon.

Meanwhile, the SEC will continue to accept and process payments across its main, extension, and satellite offices.

The transacting public may likewise pay registration and other transaction fees over the counter in select branches of Land Bank of the Philippines, and online through LandBank’s ePayment Portal.