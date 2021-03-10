PNP to acquire 10 ‘deployable’ CCTVs with AI capability

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said it will use the funds it saved from its body camera project to buy 10 rapidly deployable closed-circuit television (CCTVs) systems with “artificial intelligence” (AI) features to help it track criminals and terrorists.

Photo credit: wcctv.co.uk

In an interview on Wednesday, March 10, PNP director for logistics Maj. Gen. Angelito Casimiro, said the CCTVs would be deployed to major events in the country that need extra security.

The PNP has acquired 2,686 body cameras and their associated equipment for P288,888,888. The original contract for the body camera project was P333,999,894.19, which meant that it saved P45.1 million.

Casimiro said the CCTVs could be programmed with a facial recognition feature that can be used to identify wanted persons and local and international terrorists.

He said this would allow PNP personnel to determine if these individuals are mingling with the crowd and take appropriate action immediately.

“The CCTV will tell the command and control station that the person, who is 90 percent or 92 percent or 94 percent similar to the person being hunted by the police, is in the crowd,” he said in Filipino.

Casimiro also noted that the system complies with the PNP’s accuracy standard of 90 percent and above in terms of biometric features.

Another advantage of these deployable CCTVs, he said, is that they could be set up on the venue itself, which means it does not have to be linked to the PNP main command center in Camp Crame, Quezon City. — Christopher Lloyd Caliwan with Priam Nepomuceno (PNA)