Computer-generated images of suspects must be standard in probes, says solon

Bohol representative Alexie Tutor said standardizing the use of computer-generated images of crime suspects and persons of interest “must happen in our country about forensics, fighting crime, and criminal investigations.”

Tutor said modern technology, such as computer-generated images of crime suspects and persons of interest “necessary to bring our criminal justice system forward into the 21st Century.”

She commended the investigators working on the murder of broadcaster Juan “DJ Johnny Walker” Jumalon in Calamba, Misamis Oriental.

“I am already reviewing a draft of a bill on the establishment of a National Forensics Service as part of a Forensic Sciences and Services Authority of the Philippines under the Department of Science and Technology,” Tutor said.

“The bill envisions a bureau comprised of forensic investigators licensed or certified or both in the specializations of forensics, including but not limited to forensic pathology, forensic accounting and auditing, and electronic or digital forensics,” she added.

Tutor said the draft bill provides that the envisioned Forensic Sciences and Services Authority of the Philippines have the following mandates and powers: