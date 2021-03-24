Asus ZenBook 13 and ZenBook Duo 14 debut in PH

Laptops with dual screen designs are slowly penetrating the local market, and this trend is not going away soon especially in the midrange and flagship price point. Asus Philippines has officially launched the 2021 edition of the Asus ZenBook Duo 14, its dual-screen technology series, and at the same time lifting the curtains on the ZenBook 13, which features an Oled display.

Despite now having a narrower touchpad and a cramped keyboard, the Duo 14 is the smallest device of the lineup, slimmer than its original predecessor. Some of its advantages compared to former members of the Duo line include the Adobe creative suite integration, an optimized Launcher for the ScreenPad Plus, and Thunderbolt support.

The ZenBook 14 comes in two variants: an 1th generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics and an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor equipped with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX450 discrete graphics core. The i5 variant with integrated graphics is priced at P79,995 while the i7 version with GeForce MX450 has a more premium price tag of P99,995.

Both the i5 and i7 variants comes with 16GB of memory, but only the latter has 1TB of SSD storage since the i5 comes with 512GB. The ZenBook Duo 14 will also feature the usual ErgoLift hinge design for airflow with an additional cooling system placed under the secondary screen which the brand calls as the Active Aerodynamic System Plus hinge.

Although it has the smallest profile among Duo offerings from Asus, it still weighs 1.6kg, only 50g lighter than its most recent predecessor but 3mm slimmer. The brand also built on the ScreenPad Plus feature by introducing the improved ScreenXpert user interface now with new shortcuts and compatible apps, as well as Asus Pen support.

Meanwhile, the newest ultrabook from Asus — the Asus ZenBook 13 Oled, is an all-metal clamshell laptop that headlines with an Oled Full HD display with a 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut and supports 1920×1080 screen resolution. Some of its display capabilities include a 0.2ms response time, Pantone validation, TÜV Rheinland certification for less blue light emission, and Oled Care screensaver designed to prevent Oled burn-in.

Retailing for P59,995, the Asus ZenBook 13 Oled in Pine Grey color will come with an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB memory, 512GB SSD storage and exclusive out of the box bundled items. It is also equipped with Thunderbolt support, standard HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a microSD card reader.