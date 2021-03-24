Barangay Fort Bonifacio taps PayMaya for digital payments

Residents and local businesses in Barangay Fort Bonifacio (BFB) in Taguig, including the sprawling business districts of Bonifacio Global City, McKinley West, and Uptown Bonifacio, can now pay for their barangay clearances and business clearances through the BFB Online Services portal powered by PayMaya.

Citizens and local businesses now have the option to use any Visa, Mastercard, and JCB credit, debit, and prepaid card, as well as using their mobile number or scanning the QR code through the PayMaya app when paying via the BFB Online Services portal.

With the initiative, securing clearances is now fully automated from application, payment and releasing online. This minimizes the need to physically go to the barangay hall for transactions.

“Barangay Fort Bonifacio is very proud to launch an online portal, which is now enabled with PayMaya’s digital payment solutions. It is very beneficial to our constituents as it helps us foster a business-friendly environment as we also provide cashless convenience to our constituents,” Barangay Fort Bonifacio punong barangay Jorge Daniel Bocobo said.

Barangay Fort Bonifacio is among the first barangays in the country to digitize their operations and offer cashless payment options to their constituents, underscoring the importance of new technologies in ensuring the safe and efficient delivery of service to the public.

“We are excited to work with Barangay Fort Bonifacio in accelerating their digitalization efforts especially at this critical time. With their trailblazing BFB Online Services portal and PayMaya’s cashless solutions, they are empowering their constituents with a safer and easier payment experience,” PayMaya founder and CEO Orlando B. Vea said.

PayMaya has enabled cashless technologies to over 60 government agencies and units at both national and local levels – including the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), Social Security System (SSS), Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Land Transportation Office (LTO), Bureau of Customs (BoC), and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), among many others.

This is in support of the Republic Act 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018, which aims to streamline the current systems and procedures of government services. This is also part of the government’s overall digitalization efforts in response to the current public health situation and to promote the recovery of the economy.