Oppo PH debuts new 5G-powered flagship smartphones

Six months after unveiling the Reno5 series with 5G connectivity and 65W charging, Chinese smartphone maker Oppo announced its latest flagship offerings on social media – the Reno6 Z 5G and Reno6 5G, which both feature the brand’s own Bokeh Flare Portrait mode, a 64MP triple rear camera system, and the latest ColorOS version 11.

During a livestreamed launch on Oppo’s official Facebook and YouTube pages, both 5G phones were showcased as Oppo’s “superior” AI-powered cameras, further improved by 5G chipsets: the MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G for the Reno6 5G, and Dimensity 800U 5G for the Reno6 Z 5G. Both devices are equipped with 32MP front-facing camera modules, but only the more premium Reno6 5G gets a dedicated color temperature sensor that captures the hue and warmth of colors in shots.

“Emotion is an important manifestation of life. With Oppo’s future-centric camera technology, we are happy to introduce the latest AI Camera Portrait features which aim to inspire Filipino millennials and Gen Zs to capture their true emotions in portraits using the latest Oppo Reno6 Z 5G and Reno6 5G,” said Zen Han, Oppo Philippines vice president for national sales.

With the introduction of the Bokeh Flare Portrait to the Reno6 series, users can achieve bokeh light effects similar to shots taken on professional cameras. By simulating cinematic quality bokeh with real-time video processing, the Reno6 cameras are able to capture portrait videos with bokeh light spots on the background. This effect is further enhanced by a redesigned Focus Tracking function for video auto-focusing, AI Palette custom filtering, ultra-steady video mode, and 108MP shooting.

The Dual Video feature that debuted in the Reno5 series was also migrated to the new 5G premium handsets, allowing users to capture videos from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously. When it comes to the batteries, however, the Reno6 Z 5G only comes with 30W fast charging with its 4310mAh battery while the 4300mAh battery on the Reno6 5G is powered via 65W charging capacity.

Both smartphones are arriving with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, but only the cheaper Reno6 Z 5G offers expandable storage. Available in Stellar Black and Aurora color options, the Reno6 Z 5G and the Reno6 5G are priced at P19,999 and P26,999 respectively. These two can be spotted at Oppo Brand Stores nationwide, as well as flagship stores in Lazada and Shopee.