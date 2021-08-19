PH firm listed as provider of digital test results for Covid-19

Local firm FilPass Tamperproof Tech Inc. has announced that it has become the first Philippine company to be accredited as provider for HealthCerts.

HealthCerts is a set of digital standards and schema for issuing digital Covid-19 test results certificates in line with international standards and the Singapore government’s requirements.

The HealthCerts schema was developed in collaboration with the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) and Ministry of Health of Singapore.

The accreditation means that certificates issued by FilPass and the technology it uses follow the set of digital standards and schema that are in line with international standards and with the Singapore government’s exacting requirements.

FilPass is also about to be accredited as a Credential Provider of Affinidi (affinidi.com), a company founded by Temasek, a global investment firm headquartered in Singapore, allowing FilPass to create and share portable digital identities and verifiable credentials.

“With further collaboration with government agencies, testing centers and private companies, FilPass’s accreditation with HealthCerts and Affinidi enables us to issue tamper-proof certificates to Filipinos that other countries will accept,” noted Ryan Soh, chief strategy officer of FilPass.