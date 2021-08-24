UNBOXING | Fitbit Luxe

The Fitbit Luxe is a fashionable fitness and wellness tracker introduced last April to provide Fitbit fans with stress management tools and activity tracking in a chic bracelet design. The device is part of Fitbit’s heart-rate enabled series that will feature a Stress Management Score assessment based on activity levels, sleep, and heart rate.

Retailing for P8,490, the Fitbit Luxe can be paired with different colors and styles ranging from P1,690 to P5,990. Meanwhile, the Special Edition has a price tag of P12,990. Stay tuned for the full review of the Fitbit Luxe fitness and wellness tracker.