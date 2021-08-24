UNBOXING | Fitbit Ace 3

The Fitbit Ace 3 is a next gen activity and sleep tracker officially announced last March 10 for kids ages six and above. It features up to eight days of battery life, a swim-proof design, and animated clock faces. Parents can also connect the Ace 3 with the Fitbit app for supervision.

The Fitbit Ace 3 comes in two color options: Black with a Sport Red clasp and Cosmic Blue with an Astro Green clasp, retailing for P4,790. Stay tuned for the full review of the Fitbit Ace 3 activity and sleep tracker for kids.