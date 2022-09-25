PlayPark bares official debut of ‘Dream of a New World’ in PH

PlayPark, together with Asiasoft and Archosaur Games, has announced the official launch of the newest mobile MMORPG “Dream of a New World” to gamers this coming September 27, 2022 in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines.

Together with the launch of the game, pre-registered gamers will be able to receive their rewards and embark on a journey into the Continent of Mulland.

Dream of a New World conducted an Alpha Test last July 21-24 and a Closed Beta Test last August 31 – September 5 in order to fine-tune all aspects of the game for the maximum enjoyment of players in Southeast Asia.

To celebrate the launch of the game, the PlayPark “Dream of a New World” team has a lot of in-game and community events lined up.

There will be a Level Race from September 27 to September 30, 2022. Players with the highest level at the end of the Race will receive a limited-edition Dreamers jacket. The player with the highest Combat Power in the game will also receive prizes.

For the Fashion Icon event, players need to get any of the available Fashion Sets in the Store, and take the best photo they can get. Submissions will be on the official Dream of a New World Facebook page.

Players will also get the chance to interact with Dream of a New World GMs and win prizes. Every Thursday from September 27 at around 5PM (GMT +8), one of the game’s GMs will shout his or her location via World Chat. The first player to find the GM will win rewards.

For players looking for a real challenge, the PvP Master event is for you. For one month from September 27 to October 27, participating in the Gladiator Stage will earn you points for your ranking. The top-ranked player at the end of the event will receive bonus rewards on top of the ranking rewards.

For aspiring content creators, the team is looking for streamers, guide creators both video and written, and cosplayers. All you need to do is prepare your portfolio of works, fill out the special form, and wait for feedback from the team.

Exclusive Dream of a New World gear, merch, and a title will be reserved for chosen content creators.