Canon brings next-gen production printers to PH

Canon announced the launch of the new imagePRESS V1000, a powerful cut-sheet digital color press with expanded print production capabilities that synergize form and function.

Delivering exceptional versatility and productivity, the robust digital color press helps print service providers take on diverse print jobs and meet demanding timelines

The versatile imagePRESS V1000 opens new business opportunities for commercial and in-house print service providers (PSPs) with its ability to produce a wide variety of media on an extensive range of applications – from business cards and direct mails to booklets, posters, and other creative marketing collateral. It also comes with task automation designed to enhance work efficiency.

As the first model in the imagePRESS next generation lineup, the imagePRESS V1000 delivers maximum productivity, consistent quality, and reliability accustomed to the Canon brand so that businesses can compete and thrive in a demanding print market.

“We are excited to introduce the all-new imagePRESS V1000 to address the increasing demands of production environments,” Kenichiro Kitamura, director of Office Imaging Products (OIP)at Canon Philippines.

“Providing PSPs with flexibility to handle diverse applications, the remarkable digital color press offers many exciting formats and a very broad media capability. The imagePRESS V1000 also combines various productivity-enhancing features to help operators tackle day-to-day production challenges, enables task automation for great print quality with minimal intervention, and frees up valuable time for developing new business opportunities.”

With a strong emphasis on task automation, the imagePRESS V1000 helps PSPs ensure color repeatability and registration alignment effortlessly. The Inline Spectrophotometers (ILS) allow operators to easily perform advanced color adjustments such as engine linearization, color profile creation, G7 calibration, and color validation in a short span of time with minimal operator intervention.

A new Precision Registration Technology helps operators ensure the alignment of duplexed sheets remain accurate and consistent during long production runs, while an optional Sensing Unit automatically detects prints with mismatched color settings and adjusts accordingly.

The imagePRESS V1000 also comes with two front-end controller options, the PRISMAsync Print Server and the imagePRESS Server D3000. The PRISMAsync Print Server helps PSPs boost production capacity and provides a common workflow across Canon’s production printing offerings.

An Automated Color Task feature streamlines multiple color setup functionalities into a single action, providing hands-off automation with ease.

Powered by the Fiery FS500 Pro system software, the imagePRESS Server D3000 adds new functionalities to include familiar workflow and prepress features. The Express Media Color Manager and Auto Recall combined with the ILS delivers swift color management on an intuitive interface.

Integrated with POD-SURF (Surface Rapid Fusing), the imagePRESS V1000 effectively maintains a consistent print speed of 100 ppm on coated and heavy media types up to 400 gsm, sustaining high efficiency when printing complex and mixed media jobs.

The optional Multi-Drawer Paper Deck when used with the Bypass trays boost the paper input capabilities to create a wide array of premium applications. Equipped with remote alerts, operators can change media, toner and remove toner waste while keeping the imagePRESS V1000 running for maximum productivity.

The imagePRESS V1000 features an innovative cooling system that cools paper immediately after fixing for optimum print quality, minimizing the risk of waste due to warping, sticking, or bricking.

A new transfer technology creates the ideal transport path for each sheet of paper during the printing process and ensures even color distribution when operators switch between media types with different weights while printing.