House, Senate doing final touches joint on e-Congress portal

The secretariats of the House of Representatives and the Senate reconvened on Thursday, Feb. 9, to discuss updates on the planned e-Congress Web portal, which would house information on the legislative secretariat work of both chambers.

Photo shows House Secretariat secretary general Reginald Velasco (left) and the Senate Secretariat secretary general Renato Bantug Jr.

A technical working group was created, composed of House Secretariat officials and their Senate counterparts to finalize preparations for the launch.

During the meeting, Velasco and Bantug underscored that all activities and details for the project must be decided by consensus as the Web portal aims to make legislative work more efficient for both institutions.

Plans towards the filing of concurrent resolutions that will pave the way for the memorandum of agreement on the joint website were also concretized.

The website is being set up by the House Information and Communications Technology Service headed by director Arnold De Castro.