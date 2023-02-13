First batch of Gogoro Smartscooters, smart batteries arrive in PH

Globe’s 917Ventures and Ayala Corporation have brought into the country an initial batch of Gogoro Smartscooters, batteries, and swapping stations in preparation for its rollout of the smart transport system.

Photo shows (from left) Jacinto Mendoza, 917Ventures chief commercial officer for 2WEV; Glenn Estrella, 917Ventures Ideation and Acceleration Group; Vince Yamat, 917Ventures managing director; and Bernie Llmazon, Globe Capital Venture Holdings Inc. director

An initial batch of 100 Smartscooters, 400 smart batteries, and seven GoStations from Gogoro, a Taiwan-based provider of two-wheel electric vehicle (EV) and battery-swapping technology, have arrived in the country as part of the firm’s partnership with 917Ventures and Ayala Corp.

“We are excited about this pilot rollout as it will not only address the need for more sustainable transportation options but also contribute to the overall goal of creating a greener future for Metro Manila and the entire country. We are looking forward to seeing the positive impact this project will have on the Philippines,” said Vince Yamat, 917Ventures managing director.

The alternative form of transportation will be piloted for the logistics and last-mile delivery industry in Metro Manila in the first quarter of 2023.

Its success is expected to pave the way for a new sustainable business model in other Philippine cities. Relevant details will be disclosed in due course, the company said.

The EV is a suitable solution for densely populated regions. For instance, the Gogoro Network has over 520,000 riders in Taiwan who perform more than 370,000 battery swaps per day, demonstrating its effectiveness in a high-density urban environment.

This could potentially bring similar benefits to Metro Manila, such as increased convenience, efficiency, and reduced emissions, according to Globe.

The Smartscooters are powered through conveniently located GoStations. With 30 slots each, users can quickly swap depleted batteries for fully-charged ones in seconds, providing a better alternative to fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

Recently, Globe launched electric-powered shuttles for its employees as part of its goal of reducing vehicle fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Global Electric Transport Philippines (GET) shuttles started servicing employees located at the Globe headquarters in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig and its offices in Makati and Mandaluyong City on January 23, 2023.

The use of EV is critical in Globe’s reduction of its GHG emissions in support of the Philippines’ commitment to reduce GHG emissions by 75 percent in 2030.

This also aligns with Republic Act 11697, or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act, which mandates corporate fleets to ensure that 5% of their vehicles, whether owned or leased, are EVs within the government-prescribed timeframe.