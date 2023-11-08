Gogoro opens first experience center in PH

E-mobility firm Gogoro Philippines opened its first experience center in Makati City on Nov. 7 as it gears up for its commercial launch in the country.

Located at the second floor of Greenbelt 4 in Ayala Center, the hub offers an immersive experience, giving visitors a taste of what it is like to use Gogoro Smartscooters and battery-swapping.

“With the opening of our first Gogoro Experience Center (GEC), we are not just unveiling a store, we are opening the doors to the next chapter of mobility in the Philippines. Filipinos are invited to step in, explore, and be a part of this transformative journey towards a smarter and cleaner urban commute,” said Bernie Llamzon, president of Gogoro Philippines.

At the GEC, visitors are immersed in the world of the Gogoro Smartscooter and will be able to see a range of Smartscooters including:

Gogoro S1 — Inspired by supercars, the iconic Gogoro S1 is based on a chassis crafted from racing-grade aluminum.

Gogoro SuperSport — The high-performance Gogoro SuperSport is also equipped with Gogoro’s cutting-edge SSMartcore Technology.

Gogoro Delight — The Gogoro Delight was designed by an all-female team that emphasizes rider comfort and functionality.

Gogoro Viva — The compact Gogoro Viva is ideal for city travel and requires no license or registration to ride.

Beyond the Smartscooters, the GEC shines a spotlight on the unique battery-swapping ecosystem that Gogoro pioneered to accelerate the two-wheel transformation to smart electric transportation in cities by offering quick and easy Swap & Go battery swapping.

Gogoro Philippines will be announcing pricing and availability for some Smartscooter models on December 1, 2023 as well as additional models that will be available in early 2024.

There will also be a wide variety of accessories available for riders to personalize their Smartscooters to meet their specific needs, whether to add extra convenience, style, or functionality.

The best way to experience Gogoro Smartscooters and battery swapping is by taking a test ride. At the GEC, visitors can book a test ride and dive deep into Gogoro Smartscooter features, and feel the thrill of riding the world’s most advanced electric two-wheel vehicles.