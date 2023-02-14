House creates technical working group to tackle bill on tax portal

The House Committee on Ways and Means chaired by Albay representative Joey Salceda on Monday, Feb. 13, created a technical working group (TWG) to fine-tune the provisions of House Bill 3261, establishing an online portal for national tax transparency.

Salceda, author of the bill, said the proposed National Tax Transparency Portal would recognize the efforts of revenue-collecting agencies while enhancing transparency and accountability.

Under the measure, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and the Bureau of Customs (BOC) shall be mandated to post transactions real-time that taxpayers and the public can easily access while maintaining data privacy.

Batangas representative Gerville Luistro saw the portal helping these agencies regain the trust of the people, as well as encourage more investors to do business in the country.

She nonetheless underscored that the people’s right to privacy must be fully respected in its implementation.

The TWG would be chaired by Manila representative Ernesto Dionisio Jr.