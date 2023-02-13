Gur Lavi Corp joins NetSuite provider program

Gur Lavi Corp (GLC), a telecommunications distributor in the Philippines, today announced that it has joined the Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider Program.

With NetSuite, GLC can help its customers take advantage of a powerful cloud ERP system to gain the visibility and control needed to adapt and thrive, the company said.

Erwin Co, GLC CEO and president; and Peter Quek, VP and GM ASEAN of Oracle Netsuite.

“For over 20 years, NetSuite has been instrumental in the growth of global businesses. With this partnership, we are now in a position to bring innovative cloud-based business management solutions to our customers in the Philippines,” Erwin Co, president and CEO, GLC, said. “With a constantly changing landscape, it has become more important than ever to streamline business processes. By enabling businesses to take advantage of NetSuite for real-time data access and operations management, we will help our customers navigate industry challenges and improve efficiencies.”

By joining the program, GLC is able to leverage its extensive experience to promote, implement, and tailor NetSuite to its clients in the telecommunications industry. The NetSuite Solution Provider Program provides access to a comprehensive portfolio of enablement and entitlement activities, which helps NetSuite partners to unlock new revenue opportunities. NetSuite partners can leverage every aspect of the suite, including ERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce. In addition, GLC is also joining the NetSuite SuiteLife initiative. SuiteLife helps accelerate partner onboarding and provides multiple layers of engagement and support as well as access to NetSuite best practices. “We are pleased to welcome GLC to our Solution Provider Program and SuiteLife initiative in the Philippines,” KK Pan, vice president of sales, Oracle NetSuite JAPAC, said. “Solution Provider partnerships are key to our strategy across APAC and Japan, and we offer a comprehensive program that helps allow our partners to scale and grow with us. We look forward to working with the team at GLC to combine their expertise with our robust suite of technologies to help create new revenue opportunities for GLC and achieve mutual success for our customers.”