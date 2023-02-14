realme 10 Pro Series 5G arrives in PH

realme, hailed as the consecutive 2-year champion in Canalys 2021-2022 reports, officially debuted the realme 10 Pro Series 5G today via a livestream event.



The newest additions to the brand’s Number Series include the realme 10 Pro+ 5G and realme 10 Pro 5G.

Committed to bringing in new technologies that promise to redefine the mid-range segment with flagship-tier displays, realme designed the realme 10 Pro Series 5G to help Filipinos #DisplayNewVision. The realme 10 Pro Series 5G is set to deliver an elevated smartphone experience to all users without the need to spend for a premium price tag.

The realme 10 Pro 5G ​​(8GB+256GB) is officially priced at P16,999 and will come in three stunning colors: Dark Matter, Hyperspace Gold, and Nebula Blue. On the other hand, the realme 10 Pro+ 5G will be available in Dark Matter and Hyperspace Gold colors with 8GB+128GB storage variant retailing for P19,999, while the 12GB+256GB storage option can be purchased at P24,999.

The realme 10 Pro Series 5G introduces Boundless Display as the brand brings in a 120Hz Large Flagship Tier Displays that’s nearly bezel-less, and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certifications so users can avoid eye strain even with longer hours of usage.

Starting off with the realme 10 Pro+ 5G, it comes in a 6.7” Curved Display made with 0.65mm Double-Reinforced Glass that has a 61° Precision Curvature. This means that the glass takes over the front of the phone, allowing the bezels to be as thin as 1.81mm at the top, ambient temperatures or simply having dry fingers. Alternatively for the realme 10 Pro 5G, it uses a Fast Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner located on the right-hand side of the smartphone for easy access and unlocking, as well as security.

Other features of the realme 10 Pro+ 5G include a Tactile Engine 2.0 that produces 4D Vibrations and enhanced haptics that are close to typing on, or using an actual keypad by making use of both Z-Axis and X-Axis Linear motors to send vibrations vertically (Z) and horizontally (X). The device also allows uninterrupted signal reception no matter how the phone is held when in use with its HyperSmart Antenna Switching feature. Lastly, users can now use an Enhanced Multifunctional NFC to cater to a wider variety of functions including online and mobile payment, or in use for public transportation and other situations

Can’t wait to get your hands on the realme 10 Pro Series 5G? No need to fret because the realme 10 Pro 5G (8GB+256GB) can already be availed starting February 15 both in offline and online stores! To make things even more exciting, realme is giving out incredible first-selling offers.

Starting from February 15 to 19, the realme 10 Pro 5G (8GB+256GB) can be scored in realme official offline stores and every purchase comes with a free DIZO Power Bank (10000mAh) and a pair of TechLife Buds Classic, worth P1,198.

On top of this, customers who purchase a realme 10 Pro 5G or AIoT products worth P9,000 and above can join the Spot The Real Pros challenge from February 15 to 22 in 30 selected concept stores nationwide. Customers can get a chance to be one of the lucky winners of a realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaners which is worth P8,990 when they post a video of them getting a realme 10 Pro 5G in the displayed POSM Props blended into the background with the use of hashtags #DisplayNewVision and #SpotTheRealPros.

As for online stores, get the realme 10 Pro 5G (8GB+256GB) for only P14,999! Enjoy the P2,000 OFF on Shopee on February 15 only as well as on Lazada from Feb 15-17! Aside from this amazing first-selling discount, the Squad can also enjoy an added FREE 1 Year warranty, granting a total of two years, and a FREE Globe SIM Card with 65GB of FREE data.

Additionally, limited quantities of the realme 10 Pro 5G can be availed through the SM Malls Online app on February 15 only. The realme Squad can score the special offer of P1,000 discount (P15,999), plus a free realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker worth P990. This offer will be available only via our selected malls that you can tap in the SM Malls Online app, which include SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, and SM North EDSA.

The realme 10 Pro 5G will also be available on Home Credit which can be payable for up to 9 months at 0% interest. To better give a visual on this, the realme Squad can own a realme 10 Pro 5G for as low as P44 per day.

For those who are eyeing the realme 10 Pro+ 5G, both storage variants will be following a pre-order basis. The realme Squad can start pre-ordering from February 27 to March 10, 2023 through offline realme stores, and the claiming period would be on March 11 to 12, 2023. The realme 10 Pro+ 5G in 12GB+256GB storage variant is also offered via Home Credit that is payable up to 18 months at 0% interest. Considering a day-to-day computation, it can be availed for only P32 per day.