GSIS taps OutSystems for touch mobile app

Application development company OutSystems has partnered with the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) of the Philippines to launch the GSIS Touch Mobile App which provides users with ease of access to the agency’s services.



Leveraging the OutSystems platform, the GSIS Touch Mobile App was built by the GSIS IT team within a shorter timeline to provide over 2.5 million members and pensioners with convenience and accessibility when applying for loans and services.

Through the GSIS Touch Mobile App, GSIS members are now able to remotely access the platform, allowing them to apply for loans and claim benefits with ease.

OutSystems helped GSIS improve its capabilities in developing mobile applications, in particular, outsourcing the development of the Motor Vehicle Processing system which contained the mobile app component. To ensure timely and quality development of the app to provide remote and contactless access to its users, OutSystems provided interface and user experience (UX/UI) online training to the GSIS’ project team to further enhance their technical skills and competencies.

“Some of the most pressing issues that government agencies face today include the speed it takes to deliver a product or seamless service to the market. As a leading high-performance low-code platform, OutSystems hopes to improve business efficiency and lower operational costs as we continue to extend our services and assist more Philippine government agencies in their digital transformation efforts for the coming years.” Mark Weaser, VP for Asia Pacific, OutSystems, said.

“Along with our advocacy towards digital transformation, we hope to aid other Philippine government agencies in coming up with a streamlined platform that will allow them to expedite processes and provide clients with convenience with just one click. With our low-code development capacity, we look forward to providing seamless technological assistance and equipping Filipinos with ease of access to government information and applications.” Weaser added.

“As a government agency that is at the forefront of innovation, we are proud to have been able to launch the Touch Mobile App that is accessible by hundreds and thousands of our members. We look forward to seeing the app become the next major communication and transaction channel of GSIS, allowing more Filipinos to have seamless access to our services without traveling to the GSIS branches or agency offices in the country,” Juan Philip Evangelista, SVP for Information Technology and Service Group of GSIS.

Now with over 506,040 registered users and an average of 25,000 users— 372,338 loan applications have been applied through the app within only a year of the GSIS Touch being available to the public with enhanced features on loans and claims tentative computation and application..

Since 2011, GSIS has made around a thousand kiosks available for use nationwide, and in 2015, the agency launched the eGSISMO—a web-based system that allows members to view their membership profile, record of loans and claims, and tentative computation of their social insurance benefits and loanable amount online—anytime and anywhere.

The development and launch of GSIS Touch in 2020 was in response to the travel restrictions and safety concerns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. From March 2020 to December 2021, the Philippines was under different levels of community quarantine and with the launch of GSIS Touch, GSIS was able to give its members and pensioners greater accessibility and connectivity to its programs and services. The app also allowed GSIS to save on the cost and maintenance of the kiosks and telecommunication subscription costs that connect to the GSIS central system.

Currently, GSIS is working on a payment portal integration for loan payments with one of its partner banks. The GSIS Mobile Touch App will also be further improved by adding a facial recognition feature, payment portal or integration with more financial institutions like banks for online payment of loans; integration with the Philippine ID System for online, real-time Annual Pensioner Information Revalidation by pensioners using facial image verification; and GSIS Touch as portal to the GSIS eWallet. For more information on GSIS Touch, members can download the app via Google Play Store here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ph.gov.gsis.insurance.EGSISMO&hl=en&gl=US